Pip Blom

Heaven
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
London
£20

About

Pip Blom returns with her biggest London headline show to date!

Support from PREGOBLIN and Vanity Fairy.

This is an 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Pip Blom, PREGOBLIN, Vanity Fairy

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

