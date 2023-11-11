DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir live at Eddie's Attic!

A mainstay of contemporary American roots music, Patrick Davis has spent two decades leaving his mark onstage, on record, and in the writing room. He's been a critically-acclaimed solo artist. A Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Patrick Davis

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

