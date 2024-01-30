Top track

Saint Agnes - Outsider

Saint Agnes

Voodoo Daddy's
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Saint Agnes - Outsider
About

SAINT AGNES

+ more TBA

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Saint Agnes

Venue

Voodoo Daddy's

7A Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

