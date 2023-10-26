Top track

Hi I'm James

Dirty Dike

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22

About

SMB LIVE PRESENTS: DIRTY DIKE

Celebrate the electrifying prowess of UK hip-hop as the immensely talented Dirty Dike graces Manchester with his infectious beats and raw lyrical genius during his ‘Mattress’ album tour.

Expect all the bells and whistles.

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Dirty Dike

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

