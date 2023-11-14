Top track

The Spark

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

William Prince

Bush Hall
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Spark
Got a code?

About

Guided by a practical yet profound gratitude, William Prince’s songs convey the power of wonder and humility. A masterclass in skilful simplicity, Prince’s songwriting is grounded in a balance between the personal and the universal, his own moments of self Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

William Prince

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.