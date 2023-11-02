Top track

OSIRUS JACK

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il est l’un des membres les plus prolifiques du collectif 667 : Osirus Jack. Il se présentera devant vous pour vous partager son univers aussi énigmatique que complexe.

Les mineurs de moins de 16 ans doivent obligatoirement être accompagnés par leur tuteur.

Présenté par HIGH-LO.

Lineup

Osirus Jack

Venue

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

267 Rue Marcel Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France

Doors open8:00 pm

