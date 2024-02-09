Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

Michael Cera Palin

Bush Hall
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy
About

Announcing their first ever UK show, Michael Cera Palin (US) headline the historical Bush Hall.

Support from itoldyouiwouldeatyou & Redwood + 1 more tba

This is an 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

Redwood, Itoldyouiwouldeatyou, Michael Cera Palin

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

