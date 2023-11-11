DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Torture Garden Los Angeles

Globe Theatre
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $66.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Torture Garden, the world’s largest international fetish club is back in the City of Angels again following our several sold out landmark events that changed the fetish experience in Los Angeles. Now were back at the same historic venue, the Globe Theatre, Read more

Presented by Faustian Society.

Venue

Globe Theatre

740 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.