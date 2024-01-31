Top track

SIERRA - Unbroken

Sierra

Trabendo
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Entre mélancolie et violence, douceur et brutalité, SIERRA mélange les ambiances et les styles pour créer un univers électro singulier inspiré par la synthwave, l’EBM et la darkwave.

En 2022, cette artiste française, portée par une dimension international...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

Sierra, Birrd

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

