DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Camden Oktoberfest this year will be another perfect pairing of the merry traditions of Oktoberfest with a modern twist featuring cutting edge live brass bands and DJs at Electric Ballroom, one of Camden’s leading music venues. The region's largest Oktober
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.