Langui

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 12 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lo nuevo de Langui viene fuerte. "Espasticidad" es su nuevo trabajo en el que su habitual filosofía de superación se expresa con más realismo y crudeza que nunca.

Tras debutar en solitario en 2016 con "Hola!", Langui titula este trabajo con el nombre de e...

Organizado por ARTISTI-K PRODUCCIONES MUSICALES Y CULTURALES.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

