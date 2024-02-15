Top track

Freeze corleone - Hors ligne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freeze Corleone

Zénith de Lille
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLille
From €40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freeze corleone - Hors ligne
Got a code?

About

De son vrai prénom Issa, Freeze Corleone a une histoire, mais ce qui passionne, c’est son mythe.

Qu’est-ce que le 667 ? Que veulent dire LDO, NRM ou MMS ? Comment faire partie de l’ekip ? À base de noms de codes et de mots-clefs spécifiques à son univers,...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 6 ans.
Présenté par surVOLTA

Venue

Zénith de Lille

1 Boulevard Des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.