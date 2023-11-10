Top track

Small Black: 10 Years of Limits of Desire w/ Geographer, Claire George

Soda Bar
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$27.81

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

Formed in 2009 as a bedroom recording project, Small Black first made waves with their eponymous debut EP, recorded in the attic of singer Josh Kolenik’s uncle’s remote Long Island surfboard workshop. With its patchwork vi Read more

Presented by Soda & Casbah.

Lineup

Small Black, Geographer, Claire George

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

