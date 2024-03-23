Top track

London Calling Play The Clash

The Waterfront
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About London Calling

Named after the band’s signature track, this cover band perform The Clash’s punk classics to crowds around the world.

Event information

AGMP presents

LONDON CALLING PLAY THE CLASH

'Give 'Em Enough Rope'

45th Anniversary Tour 1978-2023

London Calling play the 1978 album by The Clash in full to celebrate it's 45th anniversary.

The Clash released their acclaimed second album Give 'Em Eno...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Calling

Venue

The Waterfront

139-141 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity

