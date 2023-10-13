Top track

Dawuna + Voice Actor

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The experimental yet effortless R&B of Dawuna conjures an intoxicating story world in which he is the mysterious protagonist. His staggeringly beautiful 2021 album ‘Glass Lit Dream’ has become an underground hit, beautifully rendering gospel, soul, R&B, an Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Dawuna, Voice Actor

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

