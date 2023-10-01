DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

bar italia - Milano, BIKO

BIKO
Sun, 1 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
bar italia - Milano, BIKO - 01.10.2023

bar italia, the London trio of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton, have announced details of their new album ‘Tracey Denim’, which will be released digitally and on CD May 19th on Matador. The album wil Read more

Presentato da DNA concerti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

bar italia

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

