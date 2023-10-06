DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Matte Projects & Rhonda Intl present James Blake's Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour.
Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart - James’ highest charting album in the UK to date - and will see James once again
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.