DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ed 'Tenderlonius' Cawthorne celebrates the launch of his new album 'You Know I Care' on his label '22a', with a full-band live show.
“Mind blowing live show! I love this guy and all his ideas” GILLES PETERSON
