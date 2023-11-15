DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tenderlonious Album Launch

Oslo
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ed 'Tenderlonius' Cawthorne celebrates the launch of his new album 'You Know I Care' on his label '22a', with a full-band live show.

“Mind blowing live show! I love this guy and all his ideas” GILLES PETERSON

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Tenderlonious

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.