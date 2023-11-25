DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mda

Dabadaba
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

^^7^ ii : Lª tendenciª

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MDA

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.