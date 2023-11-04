DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peace

Birmingham Town Hall
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£25.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

* Contact venue for tickets

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Venue

Victoria Square, Birmingham B3 3DQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1100 capacity

