Keg

The Mash House
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£14.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

KEG - Presidential Walk
Event information

Hailing from towns around the UK, formed in Brighton. Keg have a propensity for complex, sweaty rhythms twinned with impish humour, sited by many as the inspiration for home under the hammer and bargain hunt.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

KEG

Venue

The Mash House

37 Guthrie St, Edinburgh EH1 1JG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

