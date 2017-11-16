DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MA.MOYO

Kings Place (Hall Two)
16 Nov - 17 Nov
From £15.40
Join poet & sound artist MA.MOYO (Belinda Zhawi) as she offers a captivating fusion of poetry, music, and performance, where voice, percussion, and sound intertwine to delve into borders, movement, & the essence of the city.

Presented by Kings Place.
MA.MOYO

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

