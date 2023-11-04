DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ROCK FOR HOPE

The Underworld
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The second Rock For Hope gig in aid of Gift Of Hope. A charity dedicated to providing access to education for children in some of the worlds most deprived areas. By attending this electrifying show, you become part of a movement that combines the power of Read more

Presented by Gift of Hope

Lineup

The Alfies, Gift of Noise

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

