Kyle Gordon

PhilaMOCA
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyPhiladelphia
$24.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kyle is a New York based comedian, actor, writer, songwriter and improviser. He has recently emerged as one of the most popular comedians on Social Media, with over 3 million followers and almost a billion views across Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook and YouT Read more

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

