DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OOG BOGO (Los Angeles)
The wanderings of Oog Bogo wind up on the same island of lost joys, manufacturing a virtual jukebox of singles and side flips that won’t unplug, and just keep reeling and raging on instead. A bright metallurgy of guitar pop, psyched
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.