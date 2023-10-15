Top track

Oog Bogo - Plastic

Oog Bogo & Axis: Sova w/ guests Self Improvement + Chorus Pedal

Alex's Bar
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88

Oog Bogo - Plastic
About

OOG BOGO (Los Angeles)

The wanderings of Oog Bogo wind up on the same island of lost joys, manufacturing a virtual jukebox of singles and side flips that won’t unplug, and just keep reeling and raging on instead. A bright metallurgy of guitar pop, psyched Read more

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Oog Bogo, AXIS:SOVA, Self Improvement

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

