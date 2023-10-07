DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Judeline

Sala Shoko
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€21.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Judeline en MAZO MADRIZ

Este es un evento 16+

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

Judeline

Venue

Sala Shoko

Calle de Toledo, 86, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

