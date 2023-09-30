Top track

Twin Atlantic - Heart and Soul

Misery Loves Company 2023

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 30 Sept, 12:00 pm
GigsBristol
£50.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Misery Loves Company 2023

We're all sad, so let's be sad together.

Bristol's brand new alternative festival.

5 stages, 4 venues, 40+ bands

At the following Bristol venues:

- The Station 12:00 - 22:00

- The Lanes 12:00 - 22:00 + Afterparty until 03:

Presented by TEG Live Europe.

Lineup

35
Twin Atlantic, Yonaka, Fearless Vampire Killers and 35 more

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm
200 capacity

