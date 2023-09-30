DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Misery Loves Company 2023
We're all sad, so let's be sad together.
Bristol's brand new alternative festival.
5 stages, 4 venues, 40+ bands
At the following Bristol venues:
- The Station 12:00 - 22:00
- The Lanes 12:00 - 22:00 + Afterparty until 03:
