Top track

LA Priest - Oino

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LA Priest

The Hug And Pint
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsGlasgow
£15.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LA Priest - Oino
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 432 Presents.

Lineup

LA Priest

Venue

The Hug And Pint

171 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9AW
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.