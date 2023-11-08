Top track

Glue Trip - Elbow Pain

Glue Trip x Rolled Up Sleeves

Hot Box
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£10

Glue Trip - Elbow Pain
About

Glue Trip (BRAZIL) offer a refreshing style of Psych Pop conjuring up hazy evenings and sunsets by the sea. They will make you sway in time and the repetition of their dance based hook laden grooves will make for an incredible unforgettable live show.

Presented by HOT BOX
Lineup

Rolled Up Sleeves, Glue Trip

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
100 capacity

