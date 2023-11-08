DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Glue Trip (BRAZIL) offer a refreshing style of Psych Pop conjuring up hazy evenings and sunsets by the sea. They will make you sway in time and the repetition of their dance based hook laden grooves will make for an incredible unforgettable live show. Elbo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.