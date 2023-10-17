Top track

The Scientist

SKAAR

The Hope & Ruin
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Mad Woman: not so much a term as it is a weapon; a threat to remain silent, a cautionary tale of what happens to women who dare to speak the truth. For three years, Norwegian singer-songwriter SKAAR has been bound in a straitjacket, gagged by self-doubt an Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

SKAAR

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

