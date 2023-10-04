Top track

Hometown

Nature TV

The Lanes
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Nature TV is a soulful indie-pop band from Brighton made up of Guy Bangham, Josh 'Turk' Erişkin, Jimmy Hunt and Zal Jones. Highlights for the door-to-door heartbreak salesmen include online support from tastemaker blogs for their last 2 EP's, including DOR Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Nature TV

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

