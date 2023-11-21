DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Heartworms

Village Underground
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Dystopian. That’s the first adjective anyone ever used to describe south London auteur Heartworms, after the project was brought to life by its architect Jojo. Heartworms is the conduit for Jojo’s entire identity – her laying down a purposefully discomfort Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Heartworms

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
