DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dystopian. That’s the first adjective anyone ever used to describe south London auteur Heartworms, after the project was brought to life by its architect Jojo. Heartworms is the conduit for Jojo’s entire identity – her laying down a purposefully discomfort
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.