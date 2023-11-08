Top track

meat computer - freedom from the world

meat computer + NeoLeo

Soup
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

meat computer is no longer able to perform at SOUP this week so we are postponing the show. Same lineup whenever the time is right <3

SOUP presents: meat computer + NeoLeo

meat computer, is a producer, designer videographer, writer and artist known for h Read more

Presented by SOUP.

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

