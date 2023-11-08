DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
meat computer is no longer able to perform at SOUP this week so we are postponing the show. Same lineup whenever the time is right <3
SOUP presents: meat computer + NeoLeo
meat computer, is a producer, designer videographer, writer and artist known for h
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.