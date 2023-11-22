Top track

Breathe

Alfa Mist

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
London
From £26.73

About

The urgent energy of Alfa’s live presence speaks of his restless creativity – a driving force that has enabled his remarkable work-ethic to date. “Music is an extension of my life; it is the practice of creating”.

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Amigas.

Lineup

Alfa Mist

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

