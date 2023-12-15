Top track

Felix Meyer & project île - Leg Dein Herz in meine Hand

Felix Meyer & project île - "Später noch immer"

Nochtspeicher
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

„Eine Zeit lang kam keiner an Felix Meyer vorbei. Schlenderte man durch Fußgän- gerzonen, stand er da als Straßenmusiker. Suchte man danach, wer beim Label von Annett Louisan, Ina Müller, Stefan Gwildis noch so unter Vertrag ist, fand sich Felix Meyer; hör...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR

Lineup

Felix Meyer & project île

Venue

Nochtspeicher

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

