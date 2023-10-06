Top track

Damaged Goods

Gang of Four

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
£34.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gang of Four was formed in Leeds in 1976 by bassist Dave Allen, drummer Hugo Burnham, guitarist Andy Gill, and singer Jon King. The band pioneered a style of music that inverted punk’s blunt and explosive energies — favoring tense rhythms, percussive guita Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Gang of Four, Miki Berenyi Trio (Lush / Piroshka)

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

