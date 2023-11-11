DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Natalie, Chaitha, Wmc

Purgatory
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Multi-talented Alt-Pop artist and producer “Natalie” returns to the stage for her first headlining show in Brooklyn.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Natalie, WMC

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.