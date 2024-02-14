Top track

mark william lewis - Enough

Mark William Lewis

Supersonic Records
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50

About

MARK WILLIAM LEWIS

(Indie atmosphérique - Londres, UK)

« Mark William Lewis semble souvent perdu dans ses pensées. Au cours des deux dernières années, l'auteur-compositeur-interprète londonien s'est imposé comme l'un des artistes les plus réfléchis de la Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Mark William Lewis

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

