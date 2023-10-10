DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dev Delete / Eugenia / Josh Steers / Male Merge

The End
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday, October 10 at The End with Josh Steers, Eugenia, Dev Delete, and Male Merge. Free all night.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

