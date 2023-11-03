Top track

Shelf Lives - Fighting That Bitch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Kills + Jehnny Beth + Shelf Lives

La Gaîté Lyrique
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shelf Lives - Fighting That Bitch
Got a code?

About

ARTE Concert, La Blogothèque et la Gaîté Lyrique vous donnent rendez-vous du 2 au 4 novembre 2023 pour la 8ème édition du ARTE Concert Festival ! Au programme : trois soirées de concert à vivre sur place ou sur son écran.

L’affiche de cette huitième éditi Read more

Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE, ARTE & LA BLOGOTHEQUE

Lineup

Shelf Lives, Jehnny Beth, The Kills

Venue

La Gaîté Lyrique

3 bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.