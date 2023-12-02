Top track

Bad Bloom

Mahall's Apartment
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bad Bloom

Club Drugs

Mr. Princess

Mahall's Apartment

7PM doors

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bad Bloom

Venue

Mahall's Apartment

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

