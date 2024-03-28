Top track

Tom McRae - You Cut Her Hair

Tom McRae

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Auteur-compositeur-interprète britannique, Tom McRae, 54 ans, a sorti à ce jour 9 albums studio et 3 albums live.

Le premier album de Tom a été nommé au Mercury Prize, Brit Award et Q Magazine Award. Son dernier album, une collaboration avec Lowri Evans, Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
