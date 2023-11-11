Top track

Wah Wah Live w/ Lawne + Espen Horne, Faye Houston

Grow
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soulful independent record label Wah Wah 45s return to Grow with a double record launch special!

Alternative electronic-psych-jazz duo Lawne play their debut live show in celebration of their new single, Beta Pan.

And flying in from Bergen, Norway, legen Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Faye Houston, Dom Servini, Eve’s Drop Collective DJ

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

