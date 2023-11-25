Top track

91 Curated w/ Tina Edwards: Caleb Kunle + Marlon George

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
About

One of the most curious and respected selectors in the UK, Tina Edwards joins the dots between jazz and club culture and we’re thrilled to announce her as a guest curator here at Ninety One this Autumn!

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Tina Edwards, Marlon George, Caleb Kunle

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

