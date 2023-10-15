DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Domenica 15 Ottobre
Gaia Banfi + Aka5h live per la prima volta a Parma.
Put a break on it djset by Boiled Trousers + un Special Guest a sorpresa.
Ballare la domenica pomeriggio con il ritmo della notte.
[Sunday feels right]
Questo è un evento 18+
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.