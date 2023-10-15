Top track

Disco Presto

Colonne 28
Sun, 15 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsParma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Domenica 15 Ottobre

Gaia Banfi + Aka5h live per la prima volta a Parma.

Put a break on it djset by Boiled Trousers + un Special Guest a sorpresa.

Ballare la domenica pomeriggio con il ritmo della notte.

[Sunday feels right]

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Santeria S.p.a..

Lineup

Gaia Banfi, Gaia Banfi, AKA5HA

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

