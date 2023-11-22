Top track

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PUShY PUShY PUShY, Carmine Nights and more

The Hope & Anchor
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

What Have You Done For Me Lately?
Got a code?

About

Lineup:

Pushy Pushy Pushy

Carmine Nights

The Dirty English

Funhaus

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by REAL.

Lineup

1
Funhaus, The Dirty English, Carmine Nights and 1 more

Venue

The Hope & Anchor

The Hope and Anchor, 207 Upper St, London N1 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.