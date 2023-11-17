Top track

Alban Claret Quartet (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 17 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Join the jazz guitar star, Alban Claret and Evan Clegg on trumpet for a beautifully crafted evening of swing, blues and bebop featuring the finest jazz musicians and the finest cocktails . Inspired by the great jazz legends Alban's cohesive productions run Read more

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Alban Claret

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

