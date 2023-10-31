DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween whit: Underground Area_16th B-Day

TANK serbatoio culturale
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€9.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Halloween celebrate: Underground Area _ 16th B-day

_____________________________________

TESSERAMENTO AICS 2023-2024 OBBLIGATORIO ON LINE: https://tanksc.it/

POSSIBILITÀ RITIRO, SOLO TESSERA, UN’ORA PRIMA DELL’INIZIO Read more

Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

