Nala + Techno Takeover

EOS Lounge
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
About

Hailing from the vibrant city of Miami, Nala brings er knowledge of house, indie dance, electro, and breaks, as well as her ability to add live vocals to EOS Lounge this IViza Thursday with Claire Zielinksi and Ellie Meyer on the mainstage.

Presented by EOS Lounge.

Lineup

Nala

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

