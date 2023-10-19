DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from the vibrant city of Miami, Nala brings er knowledge of house, indie dance, electro, and breaks, as well as her ability to add live vocals to EOS Lounge this IViza Thursday with Claire Zielinksi and Ellie Meyer on the mainstage.
Head past the
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.